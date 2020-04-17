A new video showing how far a sneeze can travel is raising questions about social distancing. A researcher at MIT says sneeze particles can spread up to 27 feet.



The slow-motion video is graphic. But, according to the researcher behind it, it's an accurate look at what happens when someone sneezes, spraying droplets as far as 27 feet away.



Originally posted by the Journal of the American Medical Association, the video, and corresponding article have gone viral.

So, is it possible for a sneeze to travel 27 feet?

Yes.



News 8 spoke with Doctor Jyotu Sandhu with Sharp Rees-Stealy. He said environmental conditions play a key role.

"If it's warm or moist, they carry these droplets a lot further and the droplets can be viable for a lot longer," he said.

Researchers in Finland found similar results, releasing a separate video showing how far particles can travel in a grocery store, saying they can stick around for several minutes.

Can particles really stay in the air for several minutes?

According to Dr. Sandhu, yes.

"Someone may have coughed or sneezed in that vicinity five or 10 minutes before you got there or maybe in the aisle over and now with the ventilation system, is carrying that to your aisle or other aisles," he said.

But, Sandhu said it's more likely the aerosol particles stick around even longer, and studies suggest COVID-19 is a droplet infection.

Should we be social distancing more than six feet?

That depends.

Sandhu says if you're in a confined space with several people around, it's a good idea. Even better though, he said to continue to practice good hygiene, and wear a mask. It may not protect against everything but is better than nothing at all.



"To quantify how much protection you're getting is a little difficult, but you are definitely mitigating and reducing your risk with masks," Sandhu said.

