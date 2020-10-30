VERIFY: Can I change my vote?

This question was trending on Google recently and News 8 had a local viewer write in asking if she could change her vote here, so let's verify.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A News 8 viewer wrote in asking this question:

"Can you do anything to change your ballot after you already mailed it? I forgot to vote on reverse side."

Our sources for this VERIFY are Michael Vu - the San Diego County Registrar of Voters and Matthew Weil, Director of Elections Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Many voters have cast their ballots extra early this year like Christine Cossairt.

"Oh yes, definitely. As soon as I got it I voted the next day," said Cossairt.

She like many were wondering if she could redo her ballot that she already turned in.

"Because I posed my question early enough [I thought] they would just send out another ballot and let me revote. That's what I was wondering - if California did that," said Cossairt.

The answer is no, but you can in some states with restrictions Weil explained.

"There are a few states that have explicit laws that do allow voters who have already cast absentee ballots to change their minds, to call back the ballot. But even in some of those states, the deadline has either passed - like in Minnesota -- or it's rapidly approaching - which is happening in Wisconsin," said Weil.

Vu explained why you can not do that here in California.

"Every state has a different set of laws and in some, you can't even verify or county the ballot sometime until after Election Day. Here in our state, we have the ability to verify and get it into the count almost immediately after it's been verified," said Vu.