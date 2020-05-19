VERIFY: Do hospitals get paid more for COVID-19 cases?

To date, News 8 could not find any hospitals cited for making inaccurate claims on discharge papers or death certificates.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If someone with COVID-19 is hospitalized and, or passes away, does the government reimburse hospitals more for that type of care?



It's a question many News 8 viewers have emailed about, and in one particular one, a viewer said: “My boss heard from a doctor that hospitals are paid $9,000 each listed COVID [sic] death.”

In another email, a News 8 viewer said, regarding a friend's relative's passing from cancer: "When they [the family] received the death certificate, the death was listed from COVID-19. When they questioned the hospital about it, the hospital told them that this is what they were told to do because the hospital gets $37,000 per COVID-19 death. How often is this happening?"

News 8 can verify that hospitals do get paid more for COVID-19 related cases. A provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act pays an additional 20% on top of traditional Medicare rates during the public health emergency.

How much are hospitals getting?

The numbers vary.

During a television interview, a Minnesota state senator said it was $13,000 for someone admitted with COVID-19, and $39,000 if they were placed on a ventilator.

Those estimates, however, have not been verified.

According to a Medicare spokesperson, while hospitals do get reimbursed more for patients on ventilators, "Medicare adjusts hospital payment based on geographic variation in local costs."

So are hospitals inflating the numbers?

While it's possible, there is no proof of it happening.

The Medicare spokesperson said:

"Claims with inaccurate diagnosis or DRG would be subject to recoupment and/or other potential civil or criminal charges for false claims."

To date, News 8 could not find any hospitals cited for making inaccurate claims on discharge papers or death certificates.

