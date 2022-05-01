These federal programs are ending and continuing in 2022

We are looking at what federal programs have come to an end and what programs are here to stay as we ring in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are in our first week of the new year and any new year always brings endings and new beginnings.

OUR SOURCES:

THE QUESTION:

Will you get boosted unemployment federal benefits?

THE ANSWER

No, you will not get boosted unemployment benefits this year. According to the Department of Labor back in September, the federal government stopped the extra 300 dollar checks for people on unemployment.

THE QUESTION:

Will you still get stimulus checks in 2022?

WHAT WE FOUND:

As part of President Biden's 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March of 2021, many Americans saw a third stimulus check for up to $1,400. As of now, no other stimulus checks have been announced.

THE QUESTION:

Will Americans continue to see student loan relief in the New Year?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, Americans will continue to see student loan relief for at least part of the new year.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the US Department of Education an extension of the pause on student loan payments, interest and collection will go until May 1, 2022.

The Department of Education said the extension will allow the administration to assess the impacts of the Omicron variant on borrowers and provide additional time for borrowers to plan for payments to resume.

THE QUESTION:

Will parents still receive an enhanced monthly child tax credit this year?

WHAT WE FOUND:

The American Rescue Plan increased the child tax credit to as much as $3,600 per child, in 2021. According to the IRS, automatic monthly payments out to parents on the 15th of every month, but those payments stopped in December. According to congress, the Build Back Better legislation would extend enhanced child tax credits. If it's not passed then those payments will not resume and the child tax credit will drop back down to $2,000 per child.

