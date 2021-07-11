No, ivermectin isn't effective in treating COVID-19

The major "scientific articles" that claimed this have been discredited, according to scientists, researchers and doctors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A so-called alternative treatment for COVID-19 is being praised by some online as a "wonder drug." At the same time, the CDC claims that's not accurate. Ivermectin has been a contentious and disputed drug during the pandemic.

We first started talking about the antiparasitic to treat the virus in November, 2020, when a doctor in Egypt stated it helped COVID patients stay alive. This report was retracted in July, 2021.

Ivermectin isn't the only drug people are citing. Viewers are also wondering about hydroxychloroquine and vyndamax.

THE QUESTION

Is ivermectin effective in fighting COVID-19?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, ivermectin hasn't been shown to be effective in fighting or curing COVID, and "scientific articles" that have implied these results have been discredited by scientists, doctors and researchers.

WHAT WE FOUND

Ivermectin is approved to treat parasitic worms and head lice, not a virus, according to the FDA and CDC.

"I think that one thing we all need to be very careful about is the cell on late-night TV about 'this worked for me'," Dr. DeHart said. "That's never a way to do science."

Getting the vaccine is the most effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19, each organization said.

Dr. DeHart says drugs like ivermectin aren't authorized or approved for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. He says the data simply shows ivermectin is ineffective in treating COVID.

"If you give massive doses of ivermectin in cell culture, you can show a very minor difference in how much COVID can affect infect cells," he added. "You'd have to give a dump truck of ivermectin to get that level and it would kill you before it would help."

Doctors have had to fight against misinformation, much like researcher Heathers. Heathers and his team analyzed the existing ivermectin studies, he confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

In an Atlantic article, he said a minimum of five studies were inaccurate, with one being withdrawn. He noted that the ones that come to a clear consensus of 'ivermectin works!' are misconceived.

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is, DeHart added.

"We have enough treatment now that I think the vast majority of people can be prevented from getting infection with vaccination, and can be well treated," DeHart said.

Seek immediate medical attention or call the poison control center hotline (1-800-222-1222) for advice if you have taken ivermectin or a product that contains ivermectin and are having symptoms.

Signs and symptoms include gastrointestinal effects (nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea), headache, blurred vision, dizziness, fast heart rate and low blood pressure. Other severe nervous system effects have been reported, including tremors, seizures, hallucinations, confusion, loss of coordination and balance, decreased alertness and coma, according to the CDC.

