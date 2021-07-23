VERIFY: No, you won't get dementia from drinking from an aluminum soda can

Claims online say drinking from an aluminum can or cooking with aluminum causes dementia. Scientists say that's not true.

ATLANTA — The human brain is still considered a mystery. Conditions that impact how the brain works, like dementia, also largely remain a mystery.

According to the World Health Organization, around 50 million people have dementia and "there are nearly 10 million new cases every year."

But what causes dementia?

Hundreds of people online claim that using aluminum to eat and cook with causes the memory impacting condition. But is that true?

We VERIFY.

THE QUESTION

Is there a link between drinking from aluminum cans or using aluminum foil and dementia?

THE ANSWER

No, current research says there is no link between aluminum use and dementia.

SOURCES

Dr. Sujatha Reddy - 11Alive Medical Correspondent

WHAT WE KNOW

Right now, there is no treatment that cures Alzheimer's Disease and scientists are still studying what causes it, according to the Mayo Clinic.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's Disease.

Dementia is a general term for memory loss and other cognitive disabilities that can seriously interfere with daily life. While scientists said they don't know the cause, many people online claim to know.

“The question about dementia and aluminum has been out there for quite some time," Dr. Sujatha Reddy said.

"I don’t believe there is a link. Some studies that showed a possible association. But in medical research they looked at it again and that data was not reproducible. The follow-up didn’t show an association for a link," Reddy explained.

The Alzheimer's Association said during the 1960s and 70s, aluminum emerged as a possible suspect in Alzheimer's. However, their website states "studies have failed to confirm any role for aluminum in causing Alzheimer’s.”

“In my opinion I don’t believe there is a link between drinking out of aluminum cans or using aluminum foil in dementia," Dr. Reddy said.

So, based on current research, we can VERIFY there is no link between drinking from aluminum cans or using aluminum foil and dementia.