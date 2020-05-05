VERIFY: Can air conditioning units transmit COVID-19?

A new report published by the CDC examined an air conditioned, windowless restaurant in China where ten out of 83 customers got infected.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus can be transmitted in the air around us, and some News 8 viewers wanted to know if air conditioning or even heating units can contribute to the spread of the deadly virus.

Dr. Jyotu Sandhu, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy said, "It's possible but not likely."

Dr. Sandhu said at this point, research suggests COVID-19 is spread primarily through droplets, whereas air or heating systems tend to circulate aerosol particles.

However, like others, Dr. Sandhu have not ruled it out.

A new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examined an air conditioned, windowless restaurant in China where ten out of 83 customers got infected.

The people who got sick were seated at three tables situated three feet away from each other. One of those tables was located next to an air conditioning system. Scientists found that the "strong airflow from the air conditioner could have propagated droplets from table C to table A, then to table B, and then back to table C."

Dr. Sandhu said having windows for more ventilation may have eliminated that risk, so would positioning the tables further apart.

"They're gonna really have to take a look at studies like this and say ok what are we gonna have? What are the safety precautions? The measures that we’re gonna have to take to opening things up safely," he said.

The risk becomes higher in in crowded, enclosed places like restaurants, which is why you're much safer within your own home. Though if you're still concerned within your own space, there are ways to reduce your exposure.

"There is a push for indoor air quality more than ever," Khris Norris with Air Tek Alliance of San Diego said.

Norris advises changing your air filters every six months, quarterly if it's a business. Duct systems should be cleaned out every three to five years.

There's also a technique called air scrubbing, which purifies the air in a given area.

