SAN DIEGO —

At least 30 people were stung by stingrays at local beaches on Sunday, according to San Diego lifeguards. But what can you do if you get stung and need to alleviate the pain? Do old myths and urban legends hold any water?

News 8’s Shawn Styles looked into treatment for stingray injuries in this VERIFY report.

One of the cures commonly asked about is urine. Shawn asked San Diego City Lifeguard Sergeant Charles Knight if urinating on a stingray injury alleviates pain. He says this claim is FALSE.

Another remedy often discussed is hot water. Sgt. Knight said getting an injured body part into hot water - as hot as you can stand - as soon as possible will help reduce the pain. So, we can say claim that hot water is used to treat stingray injuries is VERIFIED.

