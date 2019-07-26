SAN DIEGO — When it comes to seafood, canned tuna fish is among the most popular. But, not all tuna is created equal.



Critics say some brands harm marine life more than others.



The term "dolphin safe" refers to brands that don't impact other marine life. Turns out, there's a big difference depending on which ones you choose.



The debate over which canned tuna brand is the most environmentally friendly has been around for years. Greenpeace is actively involved in pointing out companies that kill other marine life in search of tuna. David Pinsky is with the organization's oceans campaign.



"We're seeing large amounts of bycatch of other species so every year commercial kills as many as 300,000 whales, dolphins and porpoises and about 100 million sharks," Pinsky said.



News 8 asked Pinsky to help verify a few things related to this topic.



For starters, are there companies considered dolphin safe? The answer is yes.



Pinsky says while many brands have the dolphin-safe labels, look for ones that use individual poles and lines, as opposed to lines miles long with dozens of hooks.



"When folks are in the store and they're looking for a sustainable tuna or a more sustainable option, I would look on the cans or pouches and see if it says ‘pole and line caught’ and that will be an indicator to you that it's one pole with one line to catch one tuna," he said.



In terms of brands, are the larger companies more harmful than smaller ones? According to Greenpeace, yes.



In 2017, they compiled a tuna shopping guide ranking 20 brands. Eco-brand wild planet came out on top, followed by American Tuna and Whole Foods. The worst ranked included Walmart, HEB, and Starkist. Greenpeace looked at a variety of factors.



"So we look at how the tuna is caught. We look at the policies that a company has in place to ensure that it is working properly to protect marine eco systems as it operates," Pinsky said.



Finally, has the industry started making positive changes? Yes.



For example, Pinsky tells News 8 Chicken-of-the-Sea has introduced more sustainably caught tuna, though there's still a lot of work that needs to be done.



"I think we're absolutely starting to see a shift and that's one message that I would encourage viewers is when you go to the store -- ask for that responsibly caught seafood, and that message goes up the food chain, so to speak, at these companies and lets them know their customers do care," he said.



Greenpeace is pushing the United Nations to pass a global oceans treaty to protect certain waterways. Currently, only 2% of the world’s oceans are in a marine sanctuary.