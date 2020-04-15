SAN DIEGO — A study out of Belgium raised questions about if outdoor exercise is safe during this COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the study looked at walkers, runners, and cyclists.

Despite the stay-at-home order, Californians are still allowed to exercise outside. However, some are wondering - does that put them at risk? If so, how far apart should people be? The study suggested it's further than you think.



The report, published by Belgium researchers, looks at outdoor exercise during a pandemic. Specifically, the research looked at how germs can spread,and what is appropriate social distancing.



Bert Blocken, a civil engineering professor, oversaw the research.



Is it safe to exercise outside?

According to Blocken, yes, as long as the person is keeping a safe distance.



"Run, walk, cycle, but if you go together with two people or more and you're the same speed directly behind each other, that's now not a smart thing to do," said Blocken.



Blocken's focus was air flow. He called it "common sense." If you're directly behind someone, there's a higher probability of germs to spread, compared to being staggered or side-by-side.



So, what's considered a safe distance?



12 feet for walkers, 30 feet for runners, and 60 feet for cyclists, said Blocken. The faster you're going, the further apart you need to be.



Blocken used an analogy to explain.



"If you're in your car waiting for the light to turn green and spray your windshield, the car behind you will not get droplets. If you start moving, the car behind you will get droplets," said Blocken.

Is it necessary to wear a mask?



Blocken's said someone needs to maintain a mask only if they don't maintain the recommended distances.



News 8 shared his study with Jim Sallas, Professor Amaritus with UCSD’s Department of Family Medicine and Public Health. Like Blocken, he said exercising outside is fine and the risk of spreading coronavirus is low.



"If you pass through a cloud of aerosol, it's for a moment, not for 30 minutes sitting next to a person," said Sallas.



In fact, Sallas recommended exercise, especially now. Sallas said it's good for both your physical and mental health.



"It reduces inflammation and inflammation is how the lung gets damaged and physical activity is a stress reducer," said Sallas.

RELATED: Taking care of yourself and eliminating stress amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: San Diego seniors take exercise class from their balconies





