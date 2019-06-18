Plant-based products are taking off and Tyson is one of the latest meat producers to jump on board. Some fast-food chains are also getting in on the action, but what exactly is in them and are they good for you?

News 8’s Kelly Hessedal tried The Beyond Burger from Carl’s Jr.

“It is not that bad, but you can definitely tell it is not real meat,” she said.



How healthy are these plant-based alternatives?

Dr. Sabrina Falquier, an internal medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy said if you are looking to lose weight, the meatless burger is not your answer.

“There are a lot of ingredients that are very processed ingredients. The sodium content, the calorie content, [it] is not a lower calorie lower sodium food, so it is not one to lose weight on because of calorie on its own,” said Dr. Falquier.

Beyond patties pack four main ingredients: water, pea protein, canola oil and refined coconut oil. They are soy-free and gluten-free.

Are meatless burgers a lot healthier than regular burgers?

News 8’s Kelly Hessedal verified that claim is false.

“If one is choosing to have a hamburger once a week, having that as an alternative is an option, but do not fool yourself that just because it is plant based doesn’t mean it is healthier,” said Hessedal.

If you are someone who lives a plant-based lifestyle and doing your best to be more environmentally conscious, then yes, a meatless burger can be a good alternative.