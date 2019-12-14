It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and a big part of the holiday is picking out that perfect tree. However, this year there maybe fewer to choose from due to a nationwide shortage. But is the shortage affecting us here in San Diego?

News 8 went to a local Christmas tree lot to find out. Gordon Sanchez at Mr. Jingles Christmas Tree Lot in La Jolla says "it's a simple case of supply and demand." Since there are less trees, the prices are skyrocketing right now. Sanchez says he gets his trees from two of the largest tree-growing states, North Carolina and Oregon.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, both of those states have fewer trees this year for several reasons which include; weather related issues like fire and drought, more farms being used for less labor intensive crops and the 2008 recession where less seeds were planted.

The average tree in San Diego will cost between $30 and $90. Experts say despite the shortage, there are still enough trees to go around.