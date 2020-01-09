VERIFY: No, Pelosi did not propose taking away voting rights from troops deployed overseas

The Verify team looked into a viral post claiming that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi proposed taking away the vote from overseas troops. This is false.

WASHINGTON — Question:

Did Nancy Pelosi really propose taking away the ability to vote from troops overseas, as claimed in online posts?

Answer:

No. The rumor started on a website that self identifies as providing "satire for your confirmation bias." Website organizers wrote that "everything on their website is fiction."

Sources:

Process:

Suspicious posts are everywhere on social media. That's why the Verify team works to find out what's real and what's not. Recently, a post about Nancy Pelosi went viral on Facebook, showing the following headline:

"Pelosi wants to remove votes from soldiers overseas: 'They Don't Even Live Here.'"

To find out if this headline was real, the Verify team started by tracking down the original source. This article was published on a website called America's Last Line of Defense, which self-identifies as a site doing "satire for your confirmation bias."

On this website's "About Us" section, they go into greater detail about their mission.



"Everything on this website if fiction," it reads. "It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it's not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined."