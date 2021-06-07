VERIFY: No, there is not exactly a specific 'day' to put your home on the market for a higher sale price

With the real estate market booming, many are claiming there is one specific day of the week that you can put your home on the market to get top dollar.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is today the best day to put your home on the market?

THE QUESTION

Is there a specific day of the week to list your home for sale that will get you the highest sale price?

OUR SOURCES

Morris Lyles, president of South Carolina Association of Realtors

David Hoffman with David Hoffman Realty

The National Association of Realtors (NAR)

THE ANSWER

No, there is not exactly a specific day to put your home on the market, but realtors agree that putting your home up in the middle of the week could get the right eyes on your listing, just in time for weekend showings.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the latest data from NAR, existing-home sales in May were down slightly by .09 percent, and home properties typically sold in 17 days.

So does it matter what day of the week you put your home on the market?

In an email, NAR told us showings are more common on the weekends, so sellers should have their homes listed by midweek. That's to give buyers a chance to plan a visit.

Morris Lyles, the president of the South Carolina Association of Realtors, also says it depends on what market sellers are in.

"The one thing I always tell people is to defer to your agent or defer to your local agent, because there are certain things in certain markets," Lyles said.

For both Lyles and realtor David Hoffman, Wednesday and Thursday typically work for their clients.