VERIFY: Clearing up COVID-19 vaccine rumors

Working to verify the truth and answers to your questions about the myths and rumors surrounding the vaccine.

SAN DIEGO — As the vaccine rollout continues, more and more people are asking questions, and in some cases, spreading rumors about its safety and long-term effects. Medical experts want to make sure any misinformation is cleared up.

Who we spoke with: Jennifer Doumas, Doctor of Osteopathy at AFC Urgent Care in Santee

Does the COVID-19 vaccine inject the live virus into your body?

Answer: No.

"It is not a live virus," Doumas said. "There are very few live virus vaccines. Not this one."



Dr. Doumas says the vaccines are made with MRNA technology, which teaches your immune system how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. So if you're feeling achy and weak after getting the vaccine, that means it's working.

“It's just activating your immune system and it's only for a day or two,” Doumas said.

Can the vaccine alter your DNA?

Answer: No.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are classified as MRNA, which does not interact with your DNA.

"The vaccine only enters the cell. It doesn't get into the nucleus, which is where the DNA is, so it can't affect the DNA," Doumas said.

Is it true you're not fully vaccinated until weeks after you receive a second dose?

Answer: Yes.

According to Dr. Doumas, this is the case with other vaccines as well. "Just like the flu shot you, expect it to take two weeks to get to its full effect," she said.

If I've already had COVID-19, should I get the vaccine?

Answer: Yes.

Dr. Doumas said, "And the reason for that is because we don't know how long that immunity is gonna last...the natural immunity."

What about fertility? Will the vaccine impact my ability to have children?

Answer: No.

Researchers with the CDC said "There is no evidence suggesting that fertility problems are a side effect of any vaccine. People who are trying to become pregnant now or who plan to try in the future may receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them."

The vaccine came out quickly. Is it even safe?

Answer: Yes.

According to the CDC and FDA, the vaccines have both gone through rigorous studies and clinical trials.

When I get the vaccine, do I still need to wear a mask, wash my hands, and practice social distancing?

Answer: Yes.