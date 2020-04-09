Walmart announces 'Hottest Toys' for 2020 holiday season

Walmart's Top Rated by Kids Toy List is here ahead of the 2020 holiday season.

Walmart's annual Top Rated by Kids Toy List has been released.

The 2020 edition features the 36 'hottest' toys for the holiday season that have been tested and selected by children.

Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart, said, "This year’s Top Rated by Kids Toy List reflects the shift we’ve seen in toy trends and behaviors this year... More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play.”

From the TV to the Toy Room

Kids are spending more time than ever streaming their favorite shows, and these toys bring popular characters to life.

High-Tech Gadgets

These toys – both digital and role play – encourage creativity and content creation for young minds.

Interactive Play

More time at home means more time with interactive toys that inspire imagination for hours of fun, learning-based play.

Surprise Toys

An element of surprise in each of these toys bring kids excitement from the moment they unbox.

Energy-Burning Outdoor Toys

These days, getting outside and being active is important, and these highly engaging toys provide limitless outdoor play.

Screen-Free Indoor Entertainment

Keep kids busy and engaged for hours without a screen with these interactive toys.