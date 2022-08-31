25 years later, San Diegans reflect on Princess Diana's death

The global icon left a lasting legacy not only in London and Europe, but also right here in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Wednesday marks 25 years since Princess Diana’s tragic death.

Diana was only 36 years old when was she was killed in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

"She became someone people can relate to. Everyone loved her. It was tragic. I still remembered that night when we lost her," said Selina Stockley, who is originally from a town just outside of London.

Stockley is the owner of the Shakespeare's Corner Shop and Afternoon Tea in San Diego. The specialty store sells authentic British items and Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs.

She even has a memory wall with a collection of royal tea cups.

"For me, Princess Diana was so natural and genuine with her love and concern," said Stockley.

Like Stockley, many Americans remember Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding in 1981, which was hailed as the wedding of the century.

"She did make the royal family more loved as far as I am concerned," said Stockley.

Princess Diana was a humanitarian, philanthropist and royal trendsetter.

Many San Diegans, like Stockley, say her legacy will live on forever.

"I'm so pleased we still recognize Princess Diana and her memory is still alive and I would love for her memory to be cherished forever," said Stockley.

Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961. She would have turned 61 years old this year and would have been a grandmother to five.