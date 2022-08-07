69th Annual Over-the-Line World Championships taking place at Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO — Over-the-Line teams from across the country will be in San Diego for the World Championships on July 9-10 and 16-17. The Sixty Ninth Annual Over the Line World Championships Tournament will be held at Fiesta Island.
The World Championships will host teams across nine divisions in a double elimination format. The first rounds will take place from 7:30 a.m. to sundown on Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10 with winning teams returning from 7:30 a.m. to sundown on Saturday July 16 with the final team returning on Sunday, July 17 for completion of the tournament.
This year, organizers are working with ride share companies to provide an easy drop off and pick up for attendees.
According to organizers, “The environment at the Over the Line World Championships is one of a kind, walking around Fiesta Island with a cold drink in hand with your toes in the sand is an experience unlike any other. Our traditional stands for food and drink will be available, and we have something available for you on every end of the playing area. You can come to Grant's Grill near the entrance for an OMDog, Hamburger or a slice of pizza and grab an ice cold soda. Walking past the bracketboard to the Cantina will get you a chance to get a bratwurst or a pulled pork sandwich. Down on the other end of the playing area is the Award Winning Big Al's Paradise Café where you can grab an OMdog or a refreshing cold drink. Making an appearance this year is Cabmo's Eastside, a fish taco stand providing the best fish tacos on the island.”
