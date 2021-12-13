American soccer icon Alex Morgan signs with San Diego Wave FC

NWSL's San Diego Wave Fútbol Club announced Monday the signing of the world-renowned forward Alex Morgan from Orlando Pride.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced in June 2021 that San Diego will be home to an NWSL expansion team, set to begin play in Spring 2022.

Morgan, 32, joins the Wave from the Orlando Pride as a forward. She has made a major impression on the league since the inaugural season in 2013 when she led the Portland Thorns FC to win the first league championship.

In her career with the national team, she has played in 190 games and scored 115 goals. Morgan was named 2012 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year and was co-captain for the U.S. team from 2018-2020.

“As a Southern California native, I am excited to be making a long-term commitment to Wave FC and the city of San Diego,” said Morgan. “I am coming home to partner with this ambitious new club and to push the league forward for generations of soccer players to come. I cannot wait to get started and I will do everything I can to help bring a championship to this great city.”

"We are thrilled to have a player of the caliber of Alex Morgan both on the pitch and in our locker room,” said Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney through a release by the SD Wave FC.

