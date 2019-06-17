SAN DIEGO — The Anaheim Ducks will announce Dallas Eakins as their next coach Monday or Tuesday, promoting the coach of their top minor league affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, according to media reports.



The Ducks declined to comment on the report in the Orange County Register that cited the Canadian sports network TSN.



Eakins has been considered a top candidate for the Ducks' job since coach Randy Carlyle was fired on Feb. 10 from the job.



Eakins, 52, has coached the Gulls through their four seasons in the AHL, after coaching the Edmonton Oilers in 2013-14.



The Gulls went 154-95-23 during Eakins' tenure.

Ducks general manager Bob Murray finished out the season as Anaheim's interim coach, as the team went 35-37-10 and missed the NHL playoffs.