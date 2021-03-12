Aztecs ready to achieve goal, win Conference Championship

Though the Aztecs have a near-perfect record of 11-1, it doesn’t show the adversity and challenges they had to overcome to reach this much success in a season.

SAN DIEGO — The stage is set for the Mountain West championship game, where the 11-1 San Diego State Aztecs are taking on the 9-3 Utah State Aggies and both teams are fighting for something more. The Aztecs are looking to capture their first Mountain West championship since 2016, finish the season with a school-record 12 wins, and hold onto the chance of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

But the Utah State Aggies are looking to claim their first-ever Mountain West Conference championship and redemption from a disappointing 2020 season.

Head Coach Brady Hoke knows this Aggies team presents some serious challenges for his Aztecs.

“They have been doing a great job scoring the ball, they also have been disuniting offenses with their tackles for loss. They are a tough team for any opponent,” Hoke said.

It isn’t just the coaches that know the significance of this game, but the players. With a win, they would accomplish the mission and motto that they set at the beginning of the season, which was "Win 22". This reflects on the Aztecs winning their 22nd conference championship. Aztec players want to achieve this goal, and not just dream it.

“I think we were tired of talking about it and wanted to finally do it,” said Cam Thomas.

Though the Aztecs have a near-perfect record of 11-1, it doesn’t show the adversity and challenges they had to overcome to reach this much success in a season.

Running back Chance Bell says it’s just the Aztec way. “We faced a ton of adversity this season, but we always found a way to overcome it, we stick together and that’s how we get through.”