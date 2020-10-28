Celebrations break out in Los Angeles after Dodger World Series victory

LOS ANGELES — Celebrations of the Dodgers' first World Series championship since 1988 broke out in various places in the Los Angeles area Tuesday night.



Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles was completely blocked by celebrations. Fans in vehicles in downtown Los Angeles and Pacoima did donuts, causing smoke from the tires to fill the streets.



There was also a celebration outside Dodger Stadium while fireworks erupted in Echo Park near Dodger Stadium.



Crowds in the street could be heard screaming and cheering as cars honked their horns. Dozens of people were on sidewalks celebrating at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Logan Street.



There were no immediate reports of damage or arrests.



The Los Angeles Police Department is under a citywide tactical alert as a precaution during celebrations of the Dodgers' championship, according to Officer Luis Garcia.



A tactical alert is "an announcement of the anticipated redistribution of on-duty officers to achieve personnel levels necessary for controlling an emergency," according to the LAPD.



Streets around Dodger Stadium were closed to traffic, as police assisted vehicles getting out of the area after the game, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.



People were urged to avoid the area and residents to have identification in order to be allowed through the area.



The LAPD urged fans to celebrate at home.



"I know you want to celebrate like everybody else, but let's do it properly, let's do it the way the Dodgers did, with pride in themselves and pride in our great city. Let's show the rest of the country that we know how to celebrate the proper way," retired Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully said in a video played on the LAPD's Twitter account.



LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted his congratulations to the Dodgers for "a hard-fought #WorldSeries victory," then added, "Now let's all make them proud by celebrating with class and style."