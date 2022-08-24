Big changes to 2023 MLB schedule, Padres to play all 29 teams

Opening Day is at home on March 30 against Rockies.

SAN DIEGO — The 2022 baseball regular season is just entering its home stretch, but Major League Baseball is already looking ahead to next year.

MLB released its preliminary 2023 schedule today with some big changes. For the first time in modern baseball history, each team will play every other team at some point during the regular season.

The San Diego Padres open the 2023 season at home on March 30 with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. This will also be the first time since 1968 that every team opens the season on the same date. The Padres will then finish their opening homestand with a two-game series from April 3 to 4 against another NL West rival - the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres close out the year with a six-game road trip that starts in San Francisco against the Giants from Sept. 25 to 27 and ends in Chicago against the White Sox from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Here is a breakdown of the new balanced schedule for each team:

52 games against divisional opponents (down from 76 in 2022).

64 intraleague games (down from 66).

46 interleague games (up from 20).

Previously, interleague play rotated divisions each year. For example, in 2022 the Padres played every AL Central team and the Seattle Mariners from the AL West. But in 2023, the Padres will play every AL team.

The Padres' first interleague series will be when they visit the Minnesota Twins from May 9 to 11.

Why did the MLB move to this more balanced schedule?

"This new format creates more consistent opponent matchups as Clubs compete for Postseason berths, particularly in the recently expanded Wild Card round." Chris Marinak, chief operations and strategy officer for MLB, said. "Additionally, this fan-friendly format provides fans with the opportunity to see more opponent matchups, with a particular focus on dramatically expanding our most exciting Interleague matchups, and offers more national exposure to the star players throughout our game.”

What are some other key dates for the Padres and MLB?

The Padres will welcome the Giants to Petco Park from April 29 to 30. Their first series against the Dodgers will be at home from May 5 to 7. One week later, the Padres head north to Los Angeles for a Mother's Day series against the Dodgers.

Another change for next season: every team will play on July 4. The Padres take on the Los Angeles Angels in San Diego for that Independence Day showdown.

The All-Star Game will be on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle -- the first Midsummer Classic there since 2001.

There will also be three special days honoring some of baseball's larger-than-life superstars.

Jackie Robinson Day is April 15. The Padres face the Milwaukee Brewers at home.

Lou Gehrig Day is June 2. The Padres welcome the Chicago Cubs to Petco Park.

Roberto Clemente Day is Sept. 15. The Padres head to Oakland to take on the Athletics.

Also, MLB will resume its world tour when the Cardinals take on the Cubs in a two-game series in London from June 24 to 25. The Phillies and Nationals meet in the 2023 Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa. on Aug. 20.