Lincoln Hornets basketball's unbreakable bond shows on the court with impressive record

SAN DIEGO — The Lincoln High School men’s basketball team is putting together one of their best seasons since winning the state championship back in 2010. With a record of 23-2 so far this season, this group of players has already built a forever-lasting bond.

We had a chance to sit down and catch up with a few of the players, as well as Hornets Head Coach Jeff Harper-Harris to talk about this team, and the heartbreak they had to overcome to become one of the most dominant basketball teams in the county.