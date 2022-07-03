University of San Diego looking for new head basketball coach after firing Sam Scholl

SAN DIEGO — The University of San Diego fired their head basketball coach, Sam Scholl on Sunday. The University said the move was made because they had not achieved “the competitive progress they expected.”
In a press release, University of San Diego’s Athletic Director, Bill McGillis said, “Decisions like this are very difficult, especially when it involves people you care so much about. Coach Scholl is an amazing man, and he has been a tremendous mentor to the young men in our program. Although we have not achieved the competitive progress we expected, Sam has poured his heart and soul into USD basketball, and he has led our program with great integrity from day one. Both as a student-athlete and as a coach, Sam has represented the university with great class, and no one cares more about the Toreros than he does. We are truly grateful for his leadership and wish him the very best moving forward."
Sam Scholl was hired to be the head man for USD basketball in April 2018 and in four seasons put up a 50-67 record including 18-39 in West Coast Conference play. Scholl played at USD for two years before spending six years as an assistant coach before being promoted to head coach of the Toreros.
In the release announcing his termination, Coach Scholl said, “Behind being Heather's husband and Riley, Reese, and Regan's Dad, being the Head Coach at the University of San Diego has been my greatest honor," said Scholl. "We are very grateful to represent such a prestigious institution and we will always cherish our time here. The University of San Diego has tremendous leadership with Dr. Harris and Bill McGillis. There is much success ahead for the basketball program at USD."