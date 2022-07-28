'The Beautiful Lives Project' creates a better quality of life for people with special needs

The organization works with sports teams and community organizations to host custom events to help defeat isolation and break down social biases.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Sports always has a way of building a special bond and no matter if it is on the field, basketball court, or on the diamond, the relationships built will forever be sealed. That is what The Beautiful Lives Project is all about.

The beautiful lives project creates immersive events aimed at defeating isolation within the disabled community and sparking deeper conversations about the value of integrating individuals with disabilities into the workforce.

The organization works with sports teams and community organizations to host custom events to help defeat isolation, break down social biases, and generate long-term actions that will create a better quality of life for people with disabilities and special needs in the future.

Co-founder Bryce Weiler life was changed at a young age after he went blind in the hospital after birth. Years later, Bryce had the chance to experience what it was like to be a part of a college basketball program when he was able to sit on the bench of University of Evansville and truly be a part of a life changing experience.

“It really gave me the experience that so many people who suffer from disabilities are not able to enjoy, I am grateful I was able to be a part of it," Bryce said.

The athletes also get an experience of a lifetime by not only teaching the sport they love, but being a part of the bigger picture and giving these athletes an experience of a lifetime.

While The Beautiful Lives Project stretches across the country and focuses on many different sports, the focus here in San Diego was softball. Teams from all over California came to participate in this event and give those in the community an experience of a lifetime.

Bryce highlights this event and how it benefits both parties.