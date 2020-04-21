SAN DIEGO — Are you starting to go crazy with the lack of live sports on tv during the quarantine? You will be able to get your fix this week as the NFL draft will hold their draft virtually for the first time ever. NFL GM’s will all be working from home (sound familiar?) and the commissioner of the NFL will announce the picks from his basement.

Adding to the excitement of the draft are the multitude of teams introducing new uniforms for the 2020 season. One of those teams being the Los Angeles Chargers. The bolts introduced six new uniform combinations on Tuesday with the powder blues acting as the team’s primary color. Fans have long been clamoring for the team to make the color the primary for jerseys. In addition, the team gave a nod to the club in the 60’s by adding yellow pants and numbers on the helmet to the mix. What are your thoughts? 🔥 or 👎

The Chargers became the seventh team to mix up their jerseys during the offseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Cleveland Browns have unveiled new uniforms. The Los Angeles Rams have revealed a new logo with new uniforms on the way.

Some current and former Chargers weighed in on the new unis:

K Michael Badgley

“I love the numbers on the side of the helmet.”

“We definitely have the sickest uniforms by far.”

DE Joey Bosa

“The all navy has always been my favorite and those are even cooler.”

“I like the simple bolt, too, how it just has the yellow and the blue in it.”

T Bryan Bulaga

“Those are so classic, crisp, clean! Those are fantastic.”

“Those are classy, I love the yellow pants, those are awesome.”

Chargers Legend Antonio Cromartie

“We’re always going to have the sweetest uniforms no matter what.”

“This right here is my favorite cause you got the old uniform mixed in with the new.”

RB Austin Ekeler

“The thing that stands out to me the most is the new Chargers emblem.”

“It almost looks like a throwback.”

CB Chris Harris Jr.

“We have the most unique jerseys. Definitely swag with it. A+ for sure!”

CB Casey Hayward

“That baby blue on white hard! ooooooooooooo.”

“Whoever came up with it, you get two thumbs up from me.”

TE Hunter Henry

“Those are really clean, really clean.”

Derwin James

“The swag finna be on 100.”

“I didn’t expect this, but ya’ll did ya’ll thing.”

S Rayshawn Jenkins

“That’s the best uniform in the NFL. Hands down. Not even close.”

DB Desmond King

“I can’t speak for everybody else but I’mma be swaggin this uniform out this year. I’m definitely going to be the number one best dresser, top swag.”

“I like what they did with this new bolt, man. That’s clever.”

Chargers Legend Shawne Merriman

“That white on white on the road is coming in and doing some damage.”

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport

I was curious about the hype surrounding the new Chargers uniforms…I didn’t get it. Then I got a sneak peek. Now I get it. They are tremendous.”

Chargers Hall-of-Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson

“That all-white is sweet, man. Can’t go wrong with the all-white.”

“Ya’ll changed the bolt in the helmet to match the uniform!”





G Trai Turner

“Without a doubt, the best uniform ever.” (re: navy on navy)

“I can’t wait to put that on, bring some swag to the o-line.” (re: navy on navy)

Chargers Legend Marcellus Wiley

“That’s the best navy I ever seen.”

“The white are clean but then you don’t wanna make a tackle til the third quarter cause you’re too clean.”

WR Mike Williams

“FIRE, all caps.”

“New stadium, new look. I rock with it.”

