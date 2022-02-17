‘It just didn’t feel real’: La Jolla Country Day basketball star getting offers from big name programs

Other LJCD alums include WNBA star Kelsey Plum, WNBA legend Candice Wiggins, and current University of Oregon star Te-Hina Pao-pao.

SAN DIEGO — La Jolla Country Day high school has been known for producing some of the best women’s basketball players in the entire country. Players like, WNBA star Kelsey Plum, WNBA legend Candice Wiggins, and current University of Oregon star Te-Hina Pao-pao.

LJCD center, Breya Cunningham is the next big player from the school. She has the talent and skill, and she says it helps that the greats stay in contact with her reiterate she is next in line.

“It helps that they come back and talk with me about it, I ask them for advice, and it really helps me, and keeps me motivating.”

With Cunningham being the great player that she is, she is learning that it comes with growth both on and off the court.

“It’s tough sometimes because you are expected to put up a certain number of points or grab a certain number of rebounds.” She adds, “It’s not easy, but my teammates help me out and make it easier.”

The one thing that has been proven is that if you stand out at Country Day on and off the court, the college scholarship offers will come. For Breya, they started piling in, and she said it was a very surreal feeling for her, especially when she received some from some of the most renown programs in the country. She highlighted that her offer from University of Connecticut was when it really hit her.