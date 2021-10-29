Sitting down with Chargers receiver Mike Williams

Marcus Greaves sits down with Chargers receiver Mike Williams breaking down the new head coach, his expectations on the current season, and more.

SAN DIEGO — Heading into the 2021 NFL season, Chargers receiver Mike Williams knew how special this year’s team could be.

“We have a ton of guys who can just flat-out play. I think we grew as a team last year, and so this year, we are ready to take it a step further.” Williams said. “Our expectations coming into the year were just to become a complete team.”

Not only has this year's Chargers team taken the entire league by surprise by starting off the season 4-2, but they are doing it against some of the best teams in the league and earning themselves a reputation by constantly playing aggressive and that’s thanks to new head coach, Brandon Staley.

“I think it just shows who we are, not only have we been winning games, but we just stay aggressive and that’s because of coach Staley. I don’t know how else to say it, he’s just a dog," Williams said.

While the aggressiveness on the field has paid off big time for the Chargers, Williams highlights what the Chargers have been through in order to finish off opponents late in the game.

“We are just making those plays. People saw what we could do last season, we just kept coming up short because we failed to make those plays," he said. "Now, this season, we are making a whole lot more of them and it is making a difference."

Williams has been a key component to the Chargers' success this season, but someone else who has taken strides to evolve their game is quarterback Justin Herbert, who is coming off the greatest season by a rookie quarterback ever.

“Coming from Phillip Rivers to Justin is different, but Justin is a great quarterback. I feel like any receiver has to have a good quarterback in order to be successful in this league and I feel like I have one," Williams said. "I know I could say there isn’t another quarterback I would rather have at this point in my career other than Justin.”

When asked individually what his goals were coming into this season, Williams explained what he sees as a successful season.

“Obviously the main goal is to win a Super Bowl, but I think individually, I just want to have fun, you know. I want to help my team any way that I can, if that’s 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns then that’s fine with me. I just want to help contribute and win,” he said.