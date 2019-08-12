SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Aztecs and Central Michigan will play in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque on Dec. 21 it was announced Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

The Aztecs are in a bowl for the 10th straight year. They are among only 13 FBS teams to go to a bowl that many years in a row. They are also one of only two programs in a Group of Five conference to do it, the AP reported.

The AP reported that the Central Michigan Chippewas first-year coach Jim McElwain led the biggest turnaround in the nation this season as the team went from one win in 2018 to eight in 2019. The team also earned its first outright Mid-American Conference West title since 2009.