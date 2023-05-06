Consistency remains an issue for the San Diego Padres

San Diego's offense is either hot or cold and there is no in between.

SAN DIEGO — The Padres’ biggest problem thus far as they battle to stay out of the NL West basement is consistency.

That problem continued this weekend against the Cubs and even last week against the Marlins. After losing two out of three in New York to the Yankees, the Padres traveled to Miami and won two out of three but then returned home to face the Cubs and lost two of three.

And it’s not just the wins and losses; it’s how they score in those games. It’s either feast or famine. Since last Tuesday they have posted run totals of nine, one, 10, one, six, and one.

“This up-and-down nonsense is crazy,” said Javier Reyes, host of the Locked On Padres podcast. "This has been the case all year. And you could look at the bright side and say, ‘At least they’re having these offensive explosions.’"

Reyes explained those outbursts may make fans believe the Padres have finally turn a corner, but he added, “I choose not to believe that.”

“More than anything, it seems like we’re about to turn a corner, and then we don’t,” Manager Bob Melvin said via MLB.com. “So we have to keep fighting to turn that corner. That’s the frustrating part, because we know we’re capable of getting on a run. We’re going to have to get on a run here at some point.”

Right now, the Padres’ run differential is +7, which is better than most of the other fourth-place teams around baseball who are in the minus range - except for Toronto Blue Jays, who are in fourth place in the AL East and have a + 31 run differential.

The Padres and their fans probably assumed once Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup the team would go on a roll, but that has not happened, and it’s not his fault. Tatis was 5-13 with two home runs against the Cubs this weekend, and he’s hit 11 home runs since his return on April 20.

The Padres spent a lot of money on extensions and contracts over the past two years, and they have not seen what this team is capable of yet. Or have they? Is it possible the Padres are going to hover within five games of .500, not be consistent, and miss the playoffs after all the hype of this offseason? Maybe, because weird things happen in Major League Baseball.

This team has too much talent not to make a run in the NL West, but they will have to do it sooner rather than later.