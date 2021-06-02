County leader pushes for program to waive youth sports fees in San Diego

The Federal Government has allocated over $300 million to San Diego County, for recovery efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond will hold a news conference Wednesday to propose a program to waive fees parents would pay to register their kids to play youth sports in the county.

The Federal Government has allocated over $300 million to San Diego County, for recovery efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Desmond has submitted his proposal for American Rescue Plan Act funding, which includes $10 million to waive fees for recreational youth sports.

"COVID-19 has affected many San Diegans, especially kids who have been stuck in their home learning virtually and unable to play sports. As San Diego County recovers from the pandemic, many San Diegans are still struggling financially. Youth sports fees can cost hundreds of dollars per kid, which can put a strain on many families," Desmond said.