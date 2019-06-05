UPDATE: The Kentucky Derby appeal by Maximum Security's owner has been denied. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission said Kentucky “law does not provide for an appeal” to the steward’s decision. The stewards' decision to disqualify Maximum Security and name Country House the winner of the Kentucky Derby will remain.

Original Story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Maximum Security's owner said Monday he will not run the horse in the Preakness and will appeal the disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner.

Gary West said by phone to The Associated Press that there is "really no need, not having an opportunity to run for the Triple Crown to run a horse back in two weeks."

Maximum Security, the first to finish the muddy race Saturday, became the first Derby winner to be disqualified for interference. After an objection by two riders, racing stewards ruled that the colt swerved out and impeded the path of several horses between the far and final turns. Country House, a 65-1 shot, was elevated to first.

West has said he realizes the appeals process will take "months, if not years." The owner has sought to see replays of the race that stewards used to reach their landmark decision.

Maximum Security was placed 17th of 19 horses after starting as the 9-2 second betting choice, ending his four-race winning streak.

Stewards cited a rule that calls for disqualification if a "leading horse or any other horse in a race swerves or is ridden to either side so as to interfere with, intimidate, or impede any other horse or jockey."

Chief steward Barbara Borden said in a news conference she and two other stewards interviewed riders and studied video replays during a 22-minute review after the finish. The stewards did not take questions from reporters.

West said the earliest he could see the stewards' video evidence would be Thursday.

