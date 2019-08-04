There have been some changes to the PGA Tour schedule but the one constant every year is that when the calendar hits early April, the Masters takes center stage as the first major of the year.

Monday morning saw the first official practice rounds for the golfers. The first group out on the course consisted of major winners Fred Couples, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods.

Woods, the four-time Masters champion, was the last one off the course late Sunday night as he had one more private practice round at the place where he won the first of his 14 major tournaments.

Dutch Fork graduate Dustin Johnson was also on the course Monday after spending a few days in Augusta last week. Johnson, currently second in the World Golf Ranking, is teeing up in Augusta for the ninth time.

His last four stroke play events have ended in four top 10 finishes, including a win at the WGC-Mexico Championship.