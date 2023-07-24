Drones bring epic video to San Diego Padres games

Highflying, sprawling and flat-out breathtaking scenic shots have been seen during some of the Padres TV broadcasts and on the jumbotron at Petco Park.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego based company, Epic Drone Tours has made an impressive addition to some San Diego Padres games during the 2023 season. You may have noticed new angles while watching the Friars on TV this year. Highflying, sprawling and flat-out breathtaking scenic shots have been seen during some of the Padres TV broadcasts and on the jumbotron at Petco Park.

Those stunning visuals come courtesy of Jack Spitser, Zach Reuter and the team at Epic Drone Tours.

The company was founded in late 2020 during the pandemic and started by touring facilities and real estate properties when people could not go see them in person due to COVID-19. Today, in addition to their original concept, Epic Drone Tours' primary industries are hotels & resorts, commercial real estate and of course, live sports.

Both Jack and Zach are big-time Padres fans and season ticket holders. They got the gig with their hometown baseball team by cold emailing the team and reaching out to season ticket reps before hearing back from the Friars. "When we finally actually got that first gig to come through, it was like, huge excitement. We were just totally stoked. And just, it was a blessing."

Now their brilliant drone shots take the Padres broadcasts and in-game experience quite literally to a whole new level. So, why have drone shots during a baseball game? Epic Drone Tours CEO Jack Spitser boiled it down perfectly, "This is the number one ballpark in America hands down. And really the best way to show it is to show the entire place from the sky."

The team even earned a shoutout on live TV from Padres broadcaster Don Orsillo. "This (the view) is unbelievable. Really enjoying the drone tonight."

Epic Drone Tours is looking to do one more game this season for the Padres and hopes to add many more come the 2024 season. The company operates all across the country with a network of over 25 drone pilots.