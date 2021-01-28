COVID-19 pandemic impacts local charities helped by Farmers Insurance Open

Because of the pandemic, huge grandstands and VIP tents that surround the course and generate big bucks are missing. This year’s tournament will have no fans.

SAN DIEGO — It's always been par for the course - the world's best golfers hit Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open, driving big bucks in the direction of local charities. But this year, things are very different. Because of the pandemic, huge grandstands and VIP tents that surround the course and generate big bucks are missing. This year’s tournament will have no fans.

“It's beyond bizarre,” said Marty Gorsich, CEO of The Century Club.

The non-profit hosts the Farmers Insurance Open and recently the it's been able to donate over $1.5 million a year to local charities, but this year the pandemic pounded its revenue streams.

“Our three main avenues are tickets, hospitality, sponsorships and our pro-ams - and similarly, sponsorship without fans out here to see the advertisements of our partners, that's limited us as well," said Gorsich.

And when it rains, it pours. Monday's bizarre storm washed out a huge fundraiser - a pro-am event that charges over $15,000 per foursome.

“The winds were really blowing on Monday,” Gorsich said. “We didn't let anyone out on the course. We had a few trees down, some TV towers.”

Next week, the PGA tournament will be in Phoenix where it's allowing 5,000 fans a day. Hopefully that number will continue to grow so that even more fans can attend the US Open - which is scheduled for Torrey Pines in late June.

“We play for the fans as well as ourselves,” said Jon Rahm, who won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017. “We're entertainers. When you have the feedback from the crowd, it's a lot more enjoyable.”

As for this tournament, Gorsich said they're still trying to raise cash and are offering charities other helpful non-monetary resources. They've had to pair down their list of charities, focusing on four key areas.

“At risk youth, through our Champions For Youth program, we'll focus on some first responder charities we support, military and then providing golf access to those underprivileged groups who wouldn't otherwise have it and those sorts of resources and life skills that come with learning that," he said.