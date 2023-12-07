First Chance U prepares youth to succeed on and off the field

Two San Diego locals are impacting young athletes and preparing them for life after football.

SAN DIEGO — First Chance U is a non-profit organization in San Diego that helps young athletes grow on and off the field. Former NFL defensive back Jamar Taylor and Saint Francis Athletic Director Therrien Willburn founded the organization with the mission to help young athletes understand how to succeed between the lines as well as in the grand scheme of life.

“It's important for us to help these kids understand there is more than what’s just on the field,” said Willburn. “We want to make sure they learn skills about life and not just about football.”

First Chance U held a Defensive Back academy, a three-day camp that primarily focuses on developing young defensive backs on the field but also learning essential life skills off of the field. Jamar Taylor highlighted the importance of this camp and what it means for the athletes.

“This is something we take a lot of pride in, the kids come here to Helix High School, we get to work with them on the field, we watch film, coach them up and get them better here," Taylor said. "After that, we take them in the classroom where we bring in different speakers and teach them things like financial literacy.”

“It's important for these kids to know what to do with money, how to use a credit card, how to start a savings account, these are all things they learn. I know what I did when I got my first check," Taylor added.

The camp might only be three days, but it gives Taylor and Willburn a chance to meet the young athletes, build relationships, and start their journey toward success on and off the field.

“This is why we call it First Chance U, we want to get a head start with these kids. We want them to leave this camp better than when they came here. This is our first chance and their first chance to really learn things outside of just sports.