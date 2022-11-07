'Roll Tide' | Carlsbad High School quarterback commits to play at University of Alabama

According to ESPN’s rankings, Sayin is the number 34 overall player in the 2024 class and is ranked as the second-best dual-threat quarterback in the class.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Southern California has always been known as one of the hotbeds for football talent across the United States. We saw that once again last week with Julian Sayin, the quarterback at Carlsbad High School committing to play college football at the University of Alabama.

Sayin is a 6’ 1” 185-pound junior who is a part of the Crimson Tide’s 2024 recruiting class. According to ESPN’s rankings, Sayin is the number 34 overall player in the 2024 class and is ranked as the second-best dual-threat quarterback in the class.

The University of Alabama was not Sayin’s only offer. The Carlsbad junior had offers from some of the biggest universities across the country - besides Alabama - including:

Arizona

Auburn

Florida

Florida Atlantic

Florida State

Georgia

Louisville

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Michigan State

Missouri

Notre Dame

Oregon State

Penn State

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

UCLA

USC

Utah

Washington State

In an interview with ESPN, Sayin said, "Alabama's the standard for college football. They're going to coach you hard. You're going to be disciplined there. And that's something I'm looking for. And I want to be in a system where it's going to translate to the NFL. I'm getting coached hard and I want the best part out of me."

Sayin’s Carlsbad Lancers are 9-1 overall in 2022 and 6-0 in conference play. Through the ten games, Sayin has a 69% completion percentage, 2,302 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and only three interceptions.

The top-seeded Carlsbad Lancers take on the number four-seeded and 10-0 Poway Titans in the 2022 CIF San Diego Section Football Championships on November 10. The winner of that game will advance to play the winner of the Lincoln vs. Madison game.