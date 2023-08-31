Former star quarterback now head coach at Grossmont High School

​At just 27-years-old, Anthony Lawrence is the youngest head coach in San Diego County.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — There is a new face roaming the sidelines in El Cajon at Grossmont High School and at just 27-years-old, Anthony Lawrence is the youngest football head coach in San Diego County.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Lawrence spent the better part of the last decade staring on football fields here in America's Finest City.

Lawrence graduated from Grossmont High School back in 2013 as a two-time All-State Quarterback. After his career as a Foothiller, Lawrence stayed home to play at the University of San Diego.

As a Torero he was the two-time conference player of the year and racked up endless accolades under head coach Dale Lindsey. Now, Lawrence is a head coach himself.

"It's been awesome. You know, being being an alum, there's alums on the staff, and then coaches who coached me when I was here, it just, it's great. The Grossmont community is so strong. So being back in it feels amazing."

Last year the Grossmont football team went 0-10. This season the Foothillers are off to a 2-0 start under their new coach. Senior Quarterback Hudson Herber has seen the change for himself after being a part of the winless campaign. "He's totally changed the culture of this whole program and I even think it's really going to help change the culture of the whole school."

Excited and extremely grateful to be named the next Head Coach at Grossmont High School.

Anyone who knows me knows how special this place is to me. Looking forward to getting to work!

Gs up till I freeze up 🥶🥶📈📈 pic.twitter.com/j3tn7sBK1e — Anthony Lawrence (@Finch1414) February 23, 2023