Georgia commit cements his legacy at Lincoln High School in San Diego

Another great has cemented his legacy at Lincoln High School and that next great player is four star running back Roderick Robinson.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — In Southeast San Diego, Lincoln High School has seen its fair share of talent on the football field, with two former players in the NFL Hall Of Fame, Terrell Davis and Marcus Allen.

Recently, another great has cemented his legacy at Lincoln High School and that next great player is four star running back Roderick Robinson.

Robinson was originally from South Carolina, then moved here to San Diego and he was instantly brought into the Lincoln family, and he says he instantly fit in.

“The coaches, players, and community really brought me in and welcomed me with open arms to make sure I felt like I was right at home. They really just raised me the same way everyone else was raised they treated me just like a brother,” Robinson said.

Robinson and his teammates created a special bond, and it shows on the football field, where earlier in the season against Mater Dei high, Robinson rushed for 476 yards and eight touchdowns. But, if you ask him, it was all thanks to his teammates.

“Everyone did a great job, my offensive line was opening holes you could drive a truck through, my receivers were blocking, and my coaches called a great game," Robinson said.

After a performance like that, it would be hard not to mention Robinson amongst the all-time greats of Lincoln high. When asked about being mentioned as one of the best, he talked about his appreciation for even being mentioned with the NFL Hall of Famers.

“I mean its just an honor to be mentioned with those guys, they are established and legends, I’m still trying to get established but it definitely feels amazing to be mentioned with them,” Robinson said.

Then came the tough decision for Robinson, where will he continue his playing career. After originally committing to UCLA, he flipped his decision and decided to go to none other than the number one team in the country, the University of Georgia.

“I have a lot of family that lives down there, I used to live down there too. I also wanted to play against the best of the best and Lincoln has prepared me for that. I just felt like Georgia was the right place for me,” Robinson said.

WATCH RELATED: Mar Vista QB throws for 8 TDs in playoff game (Nov. 2022).



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android