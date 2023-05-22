California Club Pro steals headlines at PGA Championship

Michael Block may not have taken home the trophy at the 105th PGA Championship, but he did etch his name in something much deeper than the sterling silver trophy.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Michael Block may not have taken home the Wanamaker Trophy at the 105th PGA championship, but he did etch his name in something much deeper than the sterling silver trophy. He helped rewrite golf lore.

"I'm living a dream. I'm making sure that I enjoy this moment," Block said. "I've learned that after my 46 years of life, that it's not going to get better than this. There's no way, no chance in hell."

Block doesn't typically spend his year traveling around the country competing against the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. Instead, his full-time job is as a club pro, keeping the facilities up and running and giving out lessons at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, not battling the world's best on Sunday at major championships.

Not only did he beat guys like Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, but he would start his tournament with three straight rounds of even-par, 70. His performance earned him a Sunday pairing with one of the best golfers on the planet, Rory McIlroy.

It was in that pairing on Sunday at the Par 3, 15th that Block's fairytale story reached ultimate heights. Block would drop a 7-iron in the jar from 151 yards out on the fly for an unbelievable ace!

Then on hole 18 the already incredible journey became even better when Block twisted in a tricky par putt to finish in the top 15 of the tournament and automatically qualify for next year's PGA Championship.

Block would finish one-over on the tournament tied for 15th. It was the best finish for a club pro at the PGA since 1986. It earned him over $288,000 which is a good thing because this year's champion knew who was paying for the bar tab.

The performance captured the hearts of golf fans everywhere including the Charles Schwab challenge and the RBC Canadian Open. Both tournaments have now invited Block to play in their event.

