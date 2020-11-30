Farmers Insurance Open to be held at Torrey Pines without spectators

The annual PGA TOUR event will be held at Torrey Pines Golf Course January 25-31 with no fans in attendance.

SAN DIEGO — The PGA TOUR will still be coming through San Diego in January 2021 for the Farmers Insurance Open but this year's event will not include fans.

The Century Club of San Diego, the organization that operates the PGA TOUR event, the Farmers Insurance Open® event, announced via release that due to the ongoing pandemic, spectators will not be permitted on site for the 2021 competition.

The tournament will be held at Torrey Pines Golf Course January 25-31, 2021.

“We recognize that COVID-19 requires dramatic modifications to the operations of our annual event,” said Century Club CEO Marty Gorsich through a release. “We have been working closely with the PGA TOUR as well as the County and City of San Diego in our planning. The safety and well-being of everyone affiliated with the Farmers Insurance Open® and our community remains our top priority. While we will certainly miss the energy our fans bring to Torrey, we remain focused on delivering a PGA TOUR competition that showcases the best players in the game set against the backdrop of one of the most storied courses in the world."

The tournament will be televised on CBS as well as the Golf Channel. Additionally, fans are encouraged to follow the tournament’s social media accounts throughout the tournament for up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes content.

Gorsich added, “We are grateful for the support from the entire San Diego community throughout the years. Our team is ready and fully committed to continue providing a first-class tournament to benefit our charity partners and showcase the City of San Diego to a national and international broadcast audience.”