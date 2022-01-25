Farmers Insurance Open set to tee off on Wednesday for first time ever

There are many big names in San Diego to participate in the tournament including: Phil Mickelson, John Rahm, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele.

SAN DIEGO — The Farmers Insurance Open is upon us! The 2022 version of the tournament will be a little bit different that golf fans are used to. The PGA TOUR and Farmers Insurance announced that the Farmers Insurance Open will shift its tournament competition days to Wednesday-Saturday – January 26-29, 2022 – at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The organizations say this new schedule will keep the final round from going up against NFL football viewership on Sunday.

The final two rounds will be played Friday and Saturday (January 28-29) and can be watched on CBS 8.

“We appreciate Farmers Insurance’s collaboration and innovative thinking with this shift in competition days,” said PGA TOUR President and EVP Tyler Dennis. “The PGA TOUR’s first network event of 2022 wrapping up on Saturday combined with football games the following day will create an action-packed weekend for sports fans,” said Dennis.

When asked about the Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said, “The Farmers Insurance Open has been a staple on the sports and social calendar in San Diego for 70 years. Beyond its importance as a favorite annual event that supports local charities, it has been a valuable driver of tourism and economic activity. Attending this event and enjoying the views of Torrey Pines while watching the world’s best golfers is the perfect opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate our city every January.”

The tournament will get underway with Torrey Pines High School alum Pat Perez teeing off at 9 a.m. on the South Course. There are a number of big names in San Diego to participate in the tournament including: Phil Mickelson, John Rahm, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele.

Last year’s champion, Patrick Reed will look to defend his title starting at 9:30 on the South Course.

The total purse for the tournament is $8.4 million with the winner taking home $1,512,000.