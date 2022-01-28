Farmers Insurance Open Day 3 tees off Thursday

The field has now been reduced to the top 70 players and ties at 3-under after the first two days. The final two rounds will be played on the South Course.

Day three is underway at the Farmers Insurance Open. The day started with three golfers atop the leaderboard.

Adam Schenk, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas shared the lead after the second round leading into the cut.

See the full leaderboard on the PGA Tour website.

The field has now been reduced to the top 70 players and ties at 3-under after the first two days. The final two rounds will be played on the South Course and the winner will receive $1.512 million.

The tournament has been shifted to a Wednesday through Saturday format to avoid a conflict with Sunday's telecasts of the NFL conference championship games. The scheduled Saturday finish is the first on the PGA Tour since the 1996 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The first golfers will tee off around 9:30 a.m. with the leaders teeing it up closer to noon PST.

Tee times will be pushed back so CBS' telecasts of the final two rounds Friday and Saturday end just before the start of prime time in the Eastern and Central time zones where the bulk of the nation's population lives. Play is expected to end at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday and around 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.