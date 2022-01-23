Farmer’s Insurance Open at Torrey Pines will welcome golf fans starting Wednesday

Organizers are happy to have fans back at the event this year after not having any spectators last year.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As San Diego golf fans gear up for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Tournament Director Marty Gorsich is excited to host some of the PGA tour’s top-level talent.

“We’re fortunate this year, we’ve got another great field,” said Gorsich. “A lot of the big names, so we’re excited to see who our champion will be this year. It’s definitely going to be competitive.”

Organizers are happy to have fans back at the event this year after not having any spectators last year.

“It really hit home how much you miss the buzz of the crowd and the community gathering that we’ve had,” said Gorsich. “This event has been here almost 50 years and sometimes you almost take it for granted. When you’ve had a year without the community coming together, we’re extra excited this year to get everybody back to Torrey.”

The Farmer’s Insurance Open runs Wednesday, January 26 through Saturday, January 29, and tickets range from $60 - $360 depending on the day and various upgraded amenities.

“Some areas have sold out, but I definitely encourage people to come out here,” said Gorsich. “Everything we’ve seen, the weather looks fantastic for the week. Great chance to get out and enjoy the open air, get out with friends and family and have a great time.”

This year, fans have the option for new upgraded amenities such as the Canyon Club near the 17th hole.

“We’ve got a lot of expansive seating in here,” said Shana Medley, Director of Marketing for Century Club of San Diego. “It’s first-come, first-serve on the tables, but there are plenty of them, so you can spread out, you can gather with your friends, or you can just sit up here closer to the rails. That gets you up close and personal to the 17th hole. There are seats down there that are more stadium-style that are really pushed up close or if you just want to hang back a bit with your friends and socialize a little bit more, you can do that as well.”

And when you buy a ticket for the Canyon Club experience, everything is included.

“You’re not missing out on anything,” said Medley. “There is no add-on. You get full buffet, full bar, a place to kick back and relax, expansive seating, VIP restrooms.”

And if you’re on the fence about attending the tournament on a weekday?

“We’re telling everyone, you know, ditch the office and work from Torrey,” said Medley. “We’re done with Zoom. We’re done with being in the office, and so the only place you need to be, especially on opening day, the 26th, is at Torrey Pines.”

While paying attention to county and state COVID protocols, organizers want fans to have a fun and safe experience.