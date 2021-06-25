La Mesa golfer takes trip of a lifetime

Clay Phillips is set to play 50 rounds of golf in 50 states in 50 days.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — La Mesa resident Clay Phillips is ready to blow all other golf trips out of the water. The 66-year-old retired superintendent is preparing for the ultimate birdie-seeking-safari. 50 rounds of golf, in 50 different states and all in just 50 days! It's a monumental adventure that has been years in the making. But, this is not just some self-indulging search for a career low round, it's all for a great cause. Clay will be raising money and bringing awareness for those in the world who do not have any or easy access to clean water. The San Diegan will be collecting money for two different charities along his journey, Project Blue and Water1st International.

Clay says he has saved enough money - around $12,000 - to fund his entire 10,000+ mile trip around the country and any donation, sponsorship or help he gets will go directly back into one of the two charities.

As for the golf, Phillips will begin his trip in Hawaii and the very next day fly to Alaska to tee off his trek in late August. He will then fly to Portland, Oregon and drive the rest of the way finishing right back here in San Diego at Singing Hills Golf Resort in October.

Some days Clay will play two rounds of golf and other times he will spend the entire day driving, but one thing is very evident. Phillips is determined to accomplish this trip and if all goes well will do so in 50 days.