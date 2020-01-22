SAN DIEGO — Its Farmers Insurance Open week! The tournament does not officially tee off until Thursday, but the pros are hitting the course on Wednesday for the Pro-Am. The entire field of pros will play with amateurs as a way to give back to the community.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson teed off at 6:40 a.m.

Local favorite, Xander Schauffele, graduate of Scripps Ranch High School and San Diego State University, started at 8:10 a.m.

The tournament’s defending champ, Justin Rose, is scheduled to tee off at 11:10 a.m.

Before hitting the course, some of the golfers were available to the media and answered all sorts of questions.

Tiger Woods took the podium after and answered questions about his quest for 83 tour wins and if his end of the year success in 2019 will be able to be rolled over to the start of 2020.

Jordan Spieth talked about being back at Torrey Pines, the course he made his PGA Tour debut on, and what his motivation is for the 2020 season.

Reigning Farmers Insurance Open champ, Justin Rose, was asked about competing in the 2020 Olympics and what it means to him to be able to defend his Torrey title.

The main tournament begins on Thursday morning with tee times beginning at 9 a.m.

If you plan on attending any of the four tournament days in person, make sure to research the limited parking options. There is no parking on-site so you will have to park at designated areas and take a shuttle to the course. For full information on transportation options, click here. Due to the limited parking options, using a rideshare company is highly recommended. There is a special drop off & pick up area located near the main entrance.

For a list of pairings and tee times for Thursday and Friday, click here.

For maps of the North and South Torrey Pines courses, click here.

It isn’t too late to get your tickets! Get them here.

