The goose got loose during Padres vs Dodgers Game 2

Before the Dodgers' goose was cooked, the fowl took a gander at the game, giving everyone goosebumps

SAN DIEGO — It was the fowl seen around the world, after a goose got loose on the field at Wednesday night Padres vs Dodgers game in Los Angeles and the crowd went crazy.

The bird landed in the right field of Dodger Stadium during the 8th inning of Game 2 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Padres.

CBS 8 went straight to the Goose himself, Padres Hall of Famer, Rich “The Goose” Goose, but heard he was out hunting. So, we settled on Travis Longcore from the Los Angeles Audobon Society because he’s a bird expert.

"This species is a greater white fronted goose. They breed in Alaska and then migrate to the central valley of California and hang out there and then some of them migrate to Mexico,” said Travis.

Meanwhile, fans and announcers alike enjoyed the spectacle while Gavin Lux singled off Nick Martinex, with the bird still on the field.

So, before the Dodgers goose was cooked, this fowl gave everybody goosebumps before making a run – or fly – for it because the loosie goosey still had a trip to make south of the border.

When it comes to why the loose goose spent so much time on the field instead of flying away, Travis explained, "It's hard to know what's in a goose or any birds mind but if you can, imagine trying to fly from light into pitch darkness because your eyes get adapted to the light and then it's very dark everywhere else."

Dodgers’ officials say the goose was safely released.

The Padres will face the Dodgers for game 3 of the NLDS on Friday, October 14th at 5:37 p.m. at Petco Park.