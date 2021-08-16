‘He’s just one of those amazing coaches’ | Skyline Tigers football coach pays it forward

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Lessons learned in sports can travel with young boys and girls throughout their entire life and one organization here in San Diego knows how important it is for young kids to be a part of a team.



Skyline Tigers football head coach and sponsorship director, Aaron Majors, has dedicated himself not only to a team but a community.



“Helping kids in this area is very important because the cards are already stacked against them, so what we do is we come in and provide a positive atmosphere for them to grow and to learn and give them a support group. We’re a family for them, we help them from the time they’re five years old and coming here to play flag to the time they’re off to high school. We’re a key part of their lives,” Majors said.



The Skyline Tigers Football and Cheer organization serve the Southeast San Diego youth, instilling young men and women with work ethic, discipline and leadership.



“Skyline is an organization that has been here for over 30 years. It’s one of the most historic football programs in San Diego. Other programs might argue about that, but we’ve been here for a long time and we’ve been supporting our community,” said Majors.



It’s the volunteers, parents and coaches like Aaron Majors that make the Skyline neighborhood a special place.



“I do it because someone did it for me. I do it because had it not been for my coaches that were there when I was going through things in life, when my parents went through a divorce... I had a coach, when my parents couldn’t take me to practice, come all the way across town to pick me up and bring me to practice. I’m passing it forward,” the coach said.



On a daily basis during the season, Majors is up bright and early to work his full-time job in Rancho Bernardo, then drive the 30 plus miles to Southeast San Diego with two or three stops on the way to pick up players who need a ride.



“He means a lot. He does so much for us. He drops me off every day for workout practice and I know he stays up late sometimes to work on stuff for us. He’s really just one of those amazing coaches,” said Quarterback Safety, Deandre Williams.



Majors said it’s important to create a relationship with the kids and that’s why he always makes sure to ask them how everything is going at home and at school.



“I’m more than just a coach, I’m also a friend, and a positive influence in their lives,” he said.



Majors is just one pillar in the Tigers’ support system. It’s a group that consists of 20 to 30 football coaches, overseeing five teams, 15 board members and three Cheer teams with four more coaches. All of whom do not make a single penny for their time.



“I love it. It’s really nice. I was born and raised in San Diego, being in cheerleading for four years, and I’ve been here with the same people. It’s just fun,” said Skyline Cheerleader, Kourtney Owenes.



The kids receive life lessons learned from a game, a group and a community.



[Football] taught me on the field that if we’re not disciplined, we’re going to have to pay. So, I know that off the field, if I’m not disciplined, I’m going to have to pay,” Williams said.



It’s about love, that’s what life is about. It’s finding a way to love someone and having an impact on someone’s life. It’s not about winning games – everyone wants to win – but it’s really about making an impact that will change someone’s life.



“We may have our ups and downs, but it will always be good,” Owenes said.



The Tigers are always looking for help in the form of donations and sponsors to help equip their kids with the proper gear. If you would like to donate, visit skylinetigersayf.org.