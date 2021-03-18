Claims of racism, assault, and homophobia within San Dieguito Union High School District

Students, parents, and teachers say district leaders aren't doing enough to solve the problem

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Students, parents, and teachers within the San Dieguito Union High School District claim there’s an ongoing issue with acts of discrimination, racism, homophobia, and sexual assaults on school campuses.

"You are expected to see sexual assault at dances. You are expected to hear stories of girls, of boys, of anyone being hurt not getting the help they deserve," said La Costa Canyon High School senior Isobel Ramos during a rally held Wednesday outside district headquarters in Encinitas.

Ramos was among several people who spoke out at Wednesday’s rally, accusing district officials of turning a blind eye.

"Now imagine being a closeted high school student hearing someone say they proudly hate lesbians and no one does anything about it," said La Costa Canyon senior Sydney Weaber.

A similar rally was held back in August, yet those who spoke out this latest rally, including teachers, say despite their attempts at being heard, nothing has changed.

A picture shared with News 8 showed a swastika on La Costa Canyon's campus, one of several concerning incidents that have allegedly gone on for months.

"There are many of us who want to protect our students and speak up against what's happening, but either feel like we're not given the tools, the support, or fear retaliation to do so," said La Costa Canyon teacher Haley Mackenzie.

They're asking district leaders for solutions including:

Training for board members, administration and staff

An advisory to include affected students

And for their concerns to be added as an agenda item at a future board meeting

“We aren't in a safe environment here and all we want is the training and the listening that we're missing,” said Ramos.

In response, a district spokesperson released a statement, reading in part:

"The San Dieguito Union High School District takes seriously and school site administrators investigate all reported allegations of racism, bullying, and sexual assault or harassment. The student voice is an important avenue for reporting racism, bullying, or sexual assault/harassment, and we encourage our students to work collaboratively with site administrators if there are specific incidences to investigate.